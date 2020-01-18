What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Laura Dern, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have always appreciated Laura Dern, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Laura Dern right now? On Google Trends Laura Dern had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Laura Dern’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.9. so by that measure, Laura Dern is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Laura Dern never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Laura Dern has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Laura Dern are also searching for these related terms: laura dern marriage story, marriage story, jurassic park laura dern, golden globes, jurassic park, laura dern star wars, laura dern golden globes, laura dern movie, scarlett johansson, bruce dern laura dern, laura dern age, laura dern movies, diane ladd, bruce dern, laura dern little women, little women, adam driver, ben harper, laura dern height, golden globes 2020, laura dern ben harper, quentin tarantino, big little lies, timothee chalamet laura dern and laura dern husband.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Laura Dern, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones