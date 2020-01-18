Hello! I have found some fun facts on Debra Messing, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally am a big fan of Debra Messing, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Debra Messing right now? On Google Trends Debra Messing had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Debra Messing’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.4. so by that measure, Debra Messing has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Debra Messing never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Debra Messing has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Debra Messing are also searching for these related terms: will and grace, megan mullally debra messing, megan mullally, debra messing pregnant, is debra messing pregnant, megan mullally and debra messing, eric mccormack, debra messing age, will and grace cast, debra messing megan feud, debra messing twitter, how old is debra messing, debra messing instagram, sean hayes, debra messing pregnancy, debra messing and megan feud, debra messing plastic surgery, debra messing husband, debra winger, debra messing children, will & grace, debra messing and meghan feud, people, is debra messing married and aol.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Debra Messing, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones