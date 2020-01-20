What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Milo Ventimiglia, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have always appreciated Milo Ventimiglia, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Milo Ventimiglia right now? On Google Trends Milo Ventimiglia had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-17 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Milo Ventimiglia’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.8. so by that measure, Milo Ventimiglia has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Milo Ventimiglia never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Milo Ventimiglia has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Milo Ventimiglia are also searching for these related terms: this is us, milo ventimiglia gilmore girls, gilmore girls, alexis bledel milo ventimiglia, milo ventimiglia wife, alexis bledel, mandy moore, this is us cast, milo ventimiglia movies, the art of racing in the rain, john ventimiglia, sylvester stallone, gilmore girls jess, milo ventimiglia age, this is us jack, alexis bledel and milo ventimiglia, jennifer lopez, milo ventimiglia height, hayden panettiere, milo ventimiglia young, milo ventimiglia heroes, heroes, gilmore girls cast, milo ventimiglia mouth and jared padalecki.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Milo Ventimiglia, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones