Hello! I have found some interesting information on Cobra Starship, current as of 2020-01-19. I personally am a big fan of Cobra Starship, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cobra Starship right now? On Google Trends Cobra Starship had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Cobra Starship’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.3. so by that measure, Cobra Starship has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Cobra Starship never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cobra Starship has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-19 and my research indicates that people searching for Cobra Starship are also searching for these related terms: lyrics you make me feel… cobra starship.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cobra Starship, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones