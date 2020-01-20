Hello! I have found some interesting information on Dennis Rodman, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally really like Dennis Rodman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dennis Rodman right now? On Google Trends Dennis Rodman had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Dennis Rodman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.7. so by that measure, Dennis Rodman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Dennis Rodman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dennis Rodman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Dennis Rodman are also searching for these related terms: is dennis rodman, dennis rodman net worth, michael jordan, dennis rodman 2019, pippen, kim jong un, kim jong un dennis rodman, dennis rodman kids, dennis rodman height, scottie pippen, dennis rodman gay, 30 for 30 dennis rodman, dennis rodman stats, dennis rodman carmen electra, carmen electra, madonna, dennis rodman number, dennis rodman madonna, dennis rodman wedding, montell jordan, dennis rodman jersey, dennis rodman north korea, dennis rodman shoes, dennis rodman dress and dennis rodman married.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dennis Rodman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones