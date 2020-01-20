Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lana Del Rey, current as of 2020-01-19. I personally have always appreciated Lana Del Rey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lana Del Rey right now? On Google Trends Lana Del Rey had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 74 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 63 three days ago, 63 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 62. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lana Del Rey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 74.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.9. so by that measure, Lana Del Rey has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lana Del Rey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lana Del Rey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-19, my research indicates that people searching for Lana Del Rey are also searching for these related terms: lana del rey lyrics, love lana del rey, lana del rey tour, lana del rey video games, norman rockwell, norman rockwell lana del rey, lana del rey born to die, born to die, video games, lana del rey boyfriend, lana del rey songs, summertime lana del rey, lana del rey 2019, love lana del rey lyrics, lana del rey doin time, lana del rey young and beautiful, lana del rey album, love song, lana del rey love song, ride lana del rey, doin time, sean larkin, lana del rey sean larkin, summertime sadness and lana del rey summertime sadness.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lana Del Rey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones