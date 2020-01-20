What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Gabrielle Union, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Gabrielle Union, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gabrielle Union right now? On Google Trends Gabrielle Union had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Gabrielle Union’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.0. so by that measure, Gabrielle Union has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gabrielle Union never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gabrielle Union has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Gabrielle Union are also searching for these related terms: gabrielle union wade, agt gabrielle union, dwyane wade, agt, dwyane wade gabrielle union, gabrielle union age, gabrielle union movie, gabrielle union fired, gabrielle union son, gabrielle union julianne hough, gabrielle union instagram, katie hopkins, gabrielle union movies, julianne hough, gabrielle union baby, gabrielle union kids, dwyane wade son, gabrielle union net worth, dwyane wade and gabrielle union, dwayne wade, how old is gabrielle union, gabrielle union dwyane wade son, gabrielle union saweetie, saweetie and gabrielle union husband.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gabrielle Union, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones