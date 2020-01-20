Hello! I have found some fun facts on Gavin Degraw, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have always appreciated Gavin Degraw, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gavin Degraw right now? On Google Trends Gavin Degraw had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-09 when they had a rank of 7. If we compare Gavin Degraw’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.5. so by that measure, Gavin Degraw is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gavin Degraw never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gavin Degraw has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Gavin Degraw are also searching for these related terms: gavin degraw songs, chris daughtry, gavin degraw fire, chariot gavin degraw, gavin degraw tour, darren criss, gavin degraw not over you, soldier gavin degraw, orange bowl halftime show 2019, where is gavin degraw from, gavin degraw avicii, strangers with candy, gavin degraw best i ever had, jamie foxx, chris young and gavin degraw, gavin degraw wife, gavin degraw net worth and one tree hill theme song.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gavin Degraw, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones