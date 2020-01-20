Hello! I have found some fun facts on Uma Thurman, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Uma Thurman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Uma Thurman right now? On Google Trends Uma Thurman had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 74 seven days ago, 74 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Uma Thurman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 70.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.5. so by that measure, Uma Thurman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Uma Thurman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Uma Thurman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Uma Thurman are also searching for these related terms: pulp fiction, uma thurman pulp fiction, kill bill uma thurman, kill bill, film uma thurman, uma thurman poison ivy, uma thurman ethan hawke, john travolta, ethan hawke, uma thurman john travolta, maya hawke, poison ivy, uma thurman daughter, batman uma thurman, tarantino, uma thurman 2019, quentin tarantino, uma thurman fall out boy, uma thurman tarantino, uma thurman movies, uma thurman quentin tarantino, uma thurman song, uma thurman lyrics, uma thurman hija and uma thurman young.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Uma Thurman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones