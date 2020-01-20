Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on John Travolta, current as of 2020-01-19. I personally am a big fan of John Travolta, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Travolta right now? On Google Trends John Travolta had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare John Travolta’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.1. so by that measure, John Travolta has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that John Travolta never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Travolta has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-19, my research indicates that people searching for John Travolta are also searching for these related terms: grease, olivia, grease john travolta, olivia newton john john travolta, olivia newton john, olivia newton john travolta, olivia newton, john travolta movies, john travolta movie, is john travolta, john travolta 2019, john travolta pulp fiction, film john travolta, pulp fiction, john travolta gay, age john travolta, saturday night fever, john travolta jamie lee curtis, jamie lee curtis john travolta, how old john travolta, john travolta saturday night fever, jamie lee curtis, olivia newton john and john travolta, john travolta house and john travolta and olivia newton.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Travolta, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones