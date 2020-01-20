Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally really like Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-16 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.4. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: jordin sparks jason derulo, jason derulo, jordin sparks no air, jordin sparks battlefield, tattoo jordin sparks, jordan sparks, jordin sparks songs, jordin sparks baby, jordin sparks husband, jason derulo and jordin sparks, tattoo jordin sparks lyrics, no air jordin sparks lyrics, jordin sparks battlefield lyrics, jordin sparks net worth, jordin sparks instagram, jordin sparks age, is jordin sparks married, jordin sparks one wing, jordin sparks son, jordin sparks parents, how old is jordin sparks, sage the gemini, jordin sparks ig, jordin sparks do you hear what i hear? and lyrics christmas time to me jordin sparks.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones