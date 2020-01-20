Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Malin Akerman, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Malin Akerman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Malin Akerman right now? On Google Trends Malin Akerman had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 90 seven days ago, 93 six days ago, 75 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Malin Akerman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.9. so by that measure, Malin Akerman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Malin Akerman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Malin Akerman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Malin Akerman are also searching for these related terms: watchmen, dollface cast, watchmen movie, carla gugino, couples retreat, billions, malin akerman movies, the watchmen, the heartbreak kid, silk spectre, watchmen cast, the watchmen movie, medical police and billions cast.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Malin Akerman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones