Hello! I have found some interesting information on Selena Gomez, current as of 2020-01-19. I personally am a big fan of Selena Gomez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Selena Gomez right now? On Google Trends Selena Gomez had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Selena Gomez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.5. so by that measure, Selena Gomez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Selena Gomez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Selena Gomez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-19, my research indicates that people searching for Selena Gomez are also searching for these related terms: selena gomez justin, selena gomez to love me, selena gomez love you to love me, justin bieber selena gomez, lose to love me selena gomez, justin bieber, selena gomez lose you love me, selena gomez lose to love me, lose you to love me, selena gomez lyrics, selena gomez song, selena gomez 2019, rare selena gomez, rare, selena gomez instagram, selena gomez love you to love me lyrics, selena gomez new song, selena gomez ama, new selena gomez song, lose you to love me lyrics, taylor swift, taylor swift selena gomez, selena gomez look at her now, selena gomez songs and look at her now.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Selena Gomez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones