Hello! I have found some curious things on Emily VanCamp, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have always appreciated Emily VanCamp, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emily VanCamp right now? On Google Trends Emily VanCamp had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 78 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 77 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Emily VanCamp’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.8. so by that measure, Emily VanCamp is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emily VanCamp never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emily VanCamp has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Emily VanCamp are also searching for these related terms: revenge, the resident, civil war, sharon carter, captain america civil war, matt czuchry, emily vancamp instagram, josh bowman and emily vancamp, everwood, the resident cast, emily vancamp wedding, winter soldier, emily vancamp husband, revenge show, revenge cast, carriers and emily vancamp height.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emily VanCamp, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones