Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Viola Davis, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have always appreciated Viola Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Viola Davis right now? On Google Trends Viola Davis had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 23. If we compare Viola Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.4. so by that measure, Viola Davis has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Viola Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Viola Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Viola Davis are also searching for these related terms: how to get away, murder, how to get away with a murderer, viola davis movies, the help, viola davis oscar, viola davis husband, viola davis net worth, how to get away with murder, suicide squad, octavia spencer, viola davis age, widows, denzel washington, how to get away with a murderer cast, annalise keating, viola davis daughter, denzel washington viola davis, viola davis imdb, viola davis awards, viola davis iu, how to get away with a murderer season 6, viola davis gif, julia roberts and suicide squad cast.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Viola Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones