What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Christina Milian, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Christina Milian, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Milian right now? On Google Trends Christina Milian had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Christina Milian’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.4. so by that measure, Christina Milian has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Milian never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Milian has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Milian are also searching for these related terms: pokora, christina milian matt pokora, matt pokora, christina milian instagram, m pokora, christina milian age, christina milian 2019, christina milian fille, christina milian movies, nick cannon, nick cannon christina milian, christina milian daughter, christina milian pregnant, insta christina milian, christina milian kids, film christina milian, christina milian film, christina milian chanson, falling inn love, cassie, christina milian enceinte, matt pokora instagram, christina milian netflix, christina milian net worth and matt pokora et christina milian.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Milian, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones