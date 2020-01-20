What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jonah Hill, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jonah Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonah Hill right now? On Google Trends Jonah Hill had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Jonah Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.2. so by that measure, Jonah Hill has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonah Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonah Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Jonah Hill are also searching for these related terms: jonah hill movies, jonah hill movie, jonah hill 2019, superbad, jonah hill superbad, seth rogen, jonah hill beanie feldstein, beanie feldstein, jonah hill sister, jonah hill net worth, jonah hill wolf of wall street, wolf of wall street, jonah hill netflix, leonardo dicaprio, jonah hill 21 jump street, jonah hill leonardo dicaprio, 21 jump street, jonah hill gif, jonah hill weight, james franco, jonah hill war dogs, emma stone, michael cera, channing tatum and war dogs.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonah Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones