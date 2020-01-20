Hello! I have found some fun facts on Nicolas Cage, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally really like Nicolas Cage, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nicolas Cage right now? On Google Trends Nicolas Cage had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 73 seven days ago, 82 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Nicolas Cage’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.3. so by that measure, Nicolas Cage is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nicolas Cage never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nicolas Cage has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Nicolas Cage are also searching for these related terms: nicolas cage movies, nicolas cage movie, nicolas cage film, nicolas cage 2019, filme nicolas cage, nicolas cage worth, nicolas cage net worth, nicholas cage, pelicula nicolas cage, nicholas, nicolas cage meme, nicolas cage primal, peliculas nicolas cage, family man, nicolas cage ghost rider, family man nicolas cage, primal, nicolas cage family man, nicolas cage films, nicolas cage face, nicolas cage movies 2019, nicolas cage treasure, ghost rider, pelicula de nicolas cage and next nicolas cage.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nicolas Cage, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones