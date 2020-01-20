Hello! I have found some fun facts on Shia LaBeouf, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Shia LaBeouf, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shia LaBeouf right now? On Google Trends Shia LaBeouf had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Shia LaBeouf’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.3. so by that measure, Shia LaBeouf is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Shia LaBeouf never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shia LaBeouf has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Shia LaBeouf are also searching for these related terms: shia labeouf movie, shia labeouf movies, honey boy, shia labeouf honey boy, shia labeouf peanut butter falcon, shia labeouf dad, peanut butter falcon, shia labeouf transformers, transformers, shia labeouf 2019, shia labeouf net worth, dakota johnson, dakota johnson shia labeouf, shia arrested, shia labeouf arrested, shia labeouf do it, mia goth, shia labeouf arrest, shia labeouf tom hardy, honey boy movie, just do it, just do it shia labeouf, shia labeouf mia goth, shia labeouf fka twigs and tom hardy.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shia LaBeouf, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones