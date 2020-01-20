What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-01-19. I personally have always appreciated Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-16 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.0. so by that measure, Demi Lovato has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-19, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: nudes demi lovato, demi lovato lyrics, selena gomez, demi lovato selena gomez, fotos demi lovato, demi lovato leaked, demi lovato austin, demi lovato snapchat, demi lovato instagram, demi lovato 2019, demi lovato austin wilson, austin wilson, demi lovato boyfriend, demi lovato songs, ariana grande, sober, demi lovato sober, demi lovato pregnant, demi lovato song, taylor swift, miley cyrus, demi not lovato, demi lovato photos, solo and stone cold demi lovato.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones