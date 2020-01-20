What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally really like Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 73.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.8. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: paul rudd netflix, living with yourself, paul rudd friends, paul rudd movie, paul rudd living with yourself, paul rudd movies, paul rudd wife, friends, paul rudd age, look at us, paul rudd look at us, ant man, paul rudd ant man, paul rudd hot ones, paul rudd show, paul rudd meme, hot ones, clueless, paul rudd jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston, paul rudd clueless, aisling bea paul rudd, paul rudd net worth, paul rudd 2019 and conan paul rudd.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones