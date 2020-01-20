Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kathy Griffin, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kathy Griffin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kathy Griffin right now? On Google Trends Kathy Griffin had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-08 when they had a rank of 10. If we compare Kathy Griffin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.5. so by that measure, Kathy Griffin is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kathy Griffin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kathy Griffin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Kathy Griffin are also searching for these related terms: kathy griffin trump, kathy griffin net worth, kathy griffin you, randy bick, kathy griffin donald trump, kathy griffin a hell of a story, comedian kathy griffin, kathy griffin married, kathy griffin trump head, kathy griffin twitter, kathy griffin boyfriend, kathie lee gifford, kathy griffin age, kathy griffin new years eve, kathy griffin photo, who is kathy griffin, kathy griffin picture, kathy griffin trump photo, kathy griffin david letterman, kathy griffin donald trump photo, kathy griffin mom, kathy griffin husband, kathy griffin warrant, kathy griffin pulp fiction and kathy griffin on letterman.

