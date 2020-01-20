Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Kiefer Sutherland, current as of 2020-01-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kiefer Sutherland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kiefer Sutherland right now? On Google Trends Kiefer Sutherland had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 75 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 73 seven days ago, 96 six days ago, 85 five days ago, 73 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 96. If we compare Kiefer Sutherland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 77.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 68.3. so by that measure, Kiefer Sutherland has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kiefer Sutherland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kiefer Sutherland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-19, my research indicates that people searching for Kiefer Sutherland are also searching for these related terms: donald sutherland, 24, kiefer sutherland 24, kiefer sutherland movies, designated survivor, kiefer sutherland lost boys, lost boys, kiefer sutherland series, kiefer sutherland tour, julia roberts, kiefer sutherland serie, kiefer sutherland net worth, kiefer sutherland band, kiefer sutherland age, kiefer sutherland height, kiefer sutherland netflix, kiefer sutherland stand by me, stand by me, kevin bacon, how tall is kiefer sutherland, kiefer sutherland father, kiefer sutherland tv shows, kiefer sutherland instagram, jack bauer and kiefer sutherland wife.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kiefer Sutherland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones