What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Wiz Khalifa, current as of 2020-01-19. I personally have always appreciated Wiz Khalifa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Wiz Khalifa right now? On Google Trends Wiz Khalifa had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Wiz Khalifa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.0. so by that measure, Wiz Khalifa has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Wiz Khalifa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Wiz Khalifa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-19, my research indicates that people searching for Wiz Khalifa are also searching for these related terms: wiz khalifa snoop dogg, snoop dogg, see you again, wiz khalifa see you again, wiz khalifa song, wiz khalifa net worth, wiz khalifa 2019, wiz khalifa songs, wiz khalifa weed, promises wiz khalifa, wiz khalifa dead, amber rose, wiz khalifa video, wiz khalifa movie, wiz khalifa amber rose, lil wayne, wiz khalifa mia khalifa, wiz khalifa and snoop dogg, wiz khalifa high school, taylor wiz khalifa, wiz khalifa roll up, wiz khalifa age, wiz khalifa son, charlie puth and wiz khalifa quotes.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Wiz Khalifa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones