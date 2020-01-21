What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Amy Winehouse, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Amy Winehouse, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Winehouse right now? On Google Trends Amy Winehouse had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Amy Winehouse’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 64.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.0. so by that measure, Amy Winehouse has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Winehouse never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Winehouse has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Winehouse are also searching for these related terms: amy winehouse lyrics, amy winehouse back to back, black to black amy winehouse, amy winehouse back to black, back to back, back to black, amy winehouse valerie, valerie, amy winehouse death, rehab, rehab amy winehouse, amy winehouse songs, amy winehouse blake, amy winehouse no good, amy winehouse youtube, whitney houston, amy winehouse live, amy winehouse chords, amy winehouse muerte, amy winehouse back to black lyrics, valerie lyrics, amy winehouse valerie lyrics, how did amy winehouse die, valerie lyrics amy winehouse and rehab lyrics.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Winehouse, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones