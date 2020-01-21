Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Daniel Radcliffe, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally am a big fan of Daniel Radcliffe, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Daniel Radcliffe right now? On Google Trends Daniel Radcliffe had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 78 nine days ago, 91 eight days ago, 81 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 91. If we compare Daniel Radcliffe’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.3. so by that measure, Daniel Radcliffe is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Daniel Radcliffe never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Daniel Radcliffe has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Daniel Radcliffe are also searching for these related terms: harry potter, daniel radcliffe harry potter, daniel harry potter, emma watson, rupert grint, daniel radcliffe worth, daniel radcliffe movie, daniel radcliffe net worth, daniel radcliffe movies, age daniel radcliffe, daniel radcliffe height, tom felton, daniel radcliffe 2019, harry potter cast, daniel radcliffe instagram, erin darke, daniel radcliffe erin darke, daniel radcliffe film, elijah wood daniel radcliffe, actor harry potter, harry potter movies, elijah wood, emma watson net worth, daniel radcliffe wife and daniel radcliffe and emma watson.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Daniel Radcliffe, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones