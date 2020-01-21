Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jamie Lynn Spears, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jamie Lynn Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jamie Lynn Spears right now? On Google Trends Jamie Lynn Spears had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-09 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Jamie Lynn Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.4. so by that measure, Jamie Lynn Spears is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jamie Lynn Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jamie Lynn Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Jamie Lynn Spears are also searching for these related terms: britney spears, zoey 101, jamie lynn spears kids, jamie lynn spears age, dan schneider, jamie lynn spears pregnant, jamie lynn spears 2019, jamie lynn spears instagram, jamie lynn spears daughter, britney spears sister, jamie lynn spears sister, ashlee simpson, lindsay lohan, how old is jamie lynn spears, victoria justice, zoey 101 cast, jamie lynn spears pregnancy, jamie lynn spears baby daddy, jamie lynn spears husband, victorious, miranda cosgrove, britney spears instagram, jamie foxx, wayne brady and daniella monet.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jamie Lynn Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones