Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Avril Lavigne, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Avril Lavigne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Avril Lavigne right now? On Google Trends Avril Lavigne had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 93 nine days ago, 81 eight days ago, 79 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-09 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Avril Lavigne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 70.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 68.4. so by that measure, Avril Lavigne has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Avril Lavigne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Avril Lavigne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Avril Lavigne are also searching for these related terms: avril lavigne lyrics, avril lavigne 2019, avril lavigne complicated, complicated, is avril lavigne, avril lavigne songs, girlfriend, avril lavigne 2020, girlfriend avril lavigne, avril lavigne tour, head above water, head above water avril lavigne, avril lavigne song, avril lavigne age, avril lavigne mp3, wish you were here, let go avril lavigne, avril lavigne melissa, wish you were here avril lavigne, avril lavigne wish you were here, avril lavigne youtube, avril lavigne concert, chad kroeger, avril lavigne dead and complicated avril lavigne lyrics.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Avril Lavigne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones