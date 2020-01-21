Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jesse James, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jesse James, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jesse James right now? On Google Trends Jesse James had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Jesse James’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.5. so by that measure, Jesse James is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jesse James never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jesse James has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jesse James, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones