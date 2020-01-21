Hello! I have found some curious things on Lauren Graham, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally am a big fan of Lauren Graham, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lauren Graham right now? On Google Trends Lauren Graham had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-08 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Lauren Graham’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.4. so by that measure, Lauren Graham is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lauren Graham never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lauren Graham has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Lauren Graham are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, alexis bledel, peter krause, peter krause lauren graham, lauren graham 2019, lauren graham instagram, lorelai gilmore, bad santa, gilmore girls cast, scott patterson, lauren graham height, lauren graham age, parenthood, lauren graham and peter krause, evan almighty, lauren graham boyfriend, lauren graham net worth, una mamma per amica, lauren graham book, lauren graham kids, lauren graham husband, bad santa cast, lauren graham plastic surgery, rory gilmore and lauren german.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lauren Graham, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones