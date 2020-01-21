Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Sarah Hyland, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have always appreciated Sarah Hyland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Hyland right now? On Google Trends Sarah Hyland had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-09 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Sarah Hyland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.9. so by that measure, Sarah Hyland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Hyland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Hyland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Hyland are also searching for these related terms: modern family, modern family sarah hyland, ariel winter, modern family cast, wells adams, sarah hyland age, sarah hyland instagram, haley modern family, julie bowen, sarah hyland bikini, haley dunphy, sarah hyland height, sarah hyland feet, sarah hyland dominic sherwood, sarah hyland health, dominic sherwood, sarah hyland net worth, sarah hyland movies, sarah hyland illness, shadowhunters, sarah hyland hot, sarah hyland wardrobe, sarah hyland boyfriend, sarah hyland pregnant and sofia vergara.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Hyland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones