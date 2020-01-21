Hello! I have found some fun facts on Vanessa Hudgens, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vanessa Hudgens right now? On Google Trends Vanessa Hudgens had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Vanessa Hudgens’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.2. so by that measure, Vanessa Hudgens is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Vanessa Hudgens never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vanessa Hudgens has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Vanessa Hudgens are also searching for these related terms: austin vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens austin butler, austin butler, vanessa hudgens zac efron, zac efron, vanessa hudgens christmas, high school, vanessa hudgens high school musical, high school musical, vanessa hudgens and austin, vanessa hudgens and austin butler, vanessa hudgens movie, christmas knight, vanessa hudgens knight before christmas, knight before christmas, vanessa hudgens 2019, zac efron and vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens netflix, vanessa hudgens movies, vanessa hudgens age, vanessa hudgens the knight before christmas, the knight before christmas, selena gomez, ashley tisdale and vanessa hudgens boyfriend.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vanessa Hudgens, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones