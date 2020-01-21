What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Bret Michaels, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally am a big fan of Bret Michaels, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bret Michaels right now? On Google Trends Bret Michaels had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Bret Michaels’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.9. so by that measure, Bret Michaels has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Bret Michaels never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bret Michaels has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Bret Michaels are also searching for these related terms: poison, bret michaels poison, bret michaels tour, bret michaels band, shawn michaels, bret hart, bret michaels 2019, rock of love, bret michaels net worth, brett michaels, motley crue, bret michaels songs, american idol, amtrak, bret michaels hair, volcanic ash, bret michaels wife, def leppard, poison band, southwest airlines, best buy, oil rig explosion, earth day, bret michaels daughter and bret michaels without bandana.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bret Michaels, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones