Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Christina Hendricks, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Christina Hendricks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Hendricks right now? On Google Trends Christina Hendricks had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Christina Hendricks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.1. so by that measure, Christina Hendricks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Hendricks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Hendricks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Hendricks are also searching for these related terms: christina hendricks nude, good girls, mad men christina hendricks, mad men, christina hendricks boobs, good girls cast, jessica szohr, bad santa, bad santa 2, christina hendricks bad santa 2, christina hendricks hot, margot robbie, christina hendricks husband, christina hendricks instagram, ashley benson, geoffrey arend, christina hendricks nudes, christina hendricks bikini, christina hendricks 2019, christina hendricks reddit, january jones, christina hendricks measurements, madmen, christina ricci and christina hendricks young.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Hendricks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones