What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on DSquared2, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with DSquared2, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is DSquared2 right now? On Google Trends DSquared2 had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare DSquared2’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.3. so by that measure, DSquared2 is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that DSquared2 never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how DSquared2 has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for DSquared2 are also searching for these related terms: dsquared, jeans dsquared2, wood dsquared2, dsquared2 schoenen, dsquared2 shirt, icon, t shirt dsquared2, dsquared2 sale, icon dsquared2, dsquared2 cap, dsquared2 jacket, dsquared2 sneakers, dsquared2 felpa, dsquared2 homme, gucci, dsquared2 scarpe, dsquared jeans, scarpe dsquared2, dsquared2 shoes, moncler, nike, dsquared schoenen, jean dsquared2, versace and dsquared2 casquette.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding DSquared2, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones