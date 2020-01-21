Hello! I have found some fun facts on Keanu Reeves, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally really like Keanu Reeves, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keanu Reeves right now? On Google Trends Keanu Reeves had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Keanu Reeves’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.5. so by that measure, Keanu Reeves has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keanu Reeves never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keanu Reeves has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Keanu Reeves are also searching for these related terms: keanu reeves girlfriend, alexandra keanu reeves, alexandra grant, keanu reeves alexandra grant, keanu reeves movies, keanu reeves 2019, keanu reeves movie, keanu reeves john wick, john wick, keanu reeves age, keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra, keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra grant, matrix, matrix keanu reeves, keanu reeves wife, jennifer syme, jennifer syme keanu reeves, keanu reeves film, meme keanu reeves, novia keanu reeves, keanu reeves net worth, joaquin phoenix keanu reeves, keanu reeves girlfriend 2019, joaquin phoenix and keanu reeves instagram.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keanu Reeves, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones