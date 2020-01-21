What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally am a big fan of Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 76.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.9. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: netflix paul rudd, paul rudd wife, paul rudd movies, paul rudd friends, friends, living with yourself paul rudd, paul rudd movie, living with yourself, paul rudd look at us, paul rudd age, look at us, ant man, paul rudd ant man, paul rudd show, paul rudd meme, paul rudd 2019, aisling bea paul rudd, paul rudd clueless, paul rudd hot ones, clueless, paul rudd net worth, aisling bea, paul rudd jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston and paul rudd height.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones