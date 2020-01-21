Hello! I have found some fun facts on Amy Adams, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Amy Adams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Adams right now? On Google Trends Amy Adams had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 67 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 96 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 85. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 96. If we compare Amy Adams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.3. so by that measure, Amy Adams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Adams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Adams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Adams are also searching for these related terms: amy adams movie, isla fisher amy adams, isla fisher, amy adams movies, the office, the office amy adams, jenna fischer amy adams, superman, enchanted, jenna fischer, amy adams enchanted, amy adams 2019, american hustle, amy adams american hustle, man of steel, amy adams husband, meryl streep, sharp objects, amy adams sharp objects, leap year, night at the museum, imdb, catch me if you can, amy mcadams and amy adams imdb.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Adams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones