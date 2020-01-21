Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Kimora Lee Simmons, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally am a big fan of Kimora Lee Simmons, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kimora Lee Simmons right now? On Google Trends Kimora Lee Simmons had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-09 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Kimora Lee Simmons’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.3. so by that measure, Kimora Lee Simmons is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kimora Lee Simmons never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kimora Lee Simmons has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Kimora Lee Simmons are also searching for these related terms: kimora lee simmons kids, russell simmons, kimora lee simmons net worth, baby phat, kimora lee simmons husband, kimora lee simmons children, kimora lee simmons 2019, djimon hounsou, kimora lee simmons daughters, kimora lee simmons spa, kimora lee simmons husbands and how many kids does kimora lee simmons have.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kimora Lee Simmons, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones