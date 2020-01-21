Hello! I have found some curious things on Rachel McAdams, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally am a big fan of Rachel McAdams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rachel McAdams right now? On Google Trends Rachel McAdams had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Rachel McAdams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.3. so by that measure, Rachel McAdams has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Rachel McAdams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rachel McAdams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Rachel McAdams are also searching for these related terms: ryan gosling rachel mcadams, ryan gosling, rachel mcadams movie, rachel mcadams movies, notebook, mean girls, the notebook, rachel mcadams mean girls, rachel mcadams film, sherlock holmes, rachel weisz, ryan gosling and rachel mcadams, regina george, about time, rachel mcadams 2019, rachel mcadams age, rachel mcadams about time, channing tatum, channing tatum rachel mcadams, wedding crashers, rachel adams, rachel mcadams instagram, rachel mcadams peliculas, amanda seyfried and game night.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rachel McAdams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones