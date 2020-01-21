Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on NeNe Leakes, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have always appreciated NeNe Leakes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is NeNe Leakes right now? On Google Trends NeNe Leakes had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 81 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 81. If we compare NeNe Leakes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.8. so by that measure, NeNe Leakes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that NeNe Leakes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how NeNe Leakes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for NeNe Leakes are also searching for these related terms: nene leakes net worth, kenya moore, cynthia bailey, porsha williams, kandi burruss, nene leakes instagram, nene leakes ig, rhoa, nene leakes age, nene leakes net worth 2019, kandi burruss net worth, nene leakes gif, kenya moore net worth, real housewives of atlanta, nene leakes son, how old is nene leakes, nene leakes twitter, kandi net worth 2019, kim zolciak, nene leakes boutique, nene leakes house, nene leakes fired, nene and gregg leakes, nene leakes memes and nene leakes store.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding NeNe Leakes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones