Hello! I have found some interesting information on Cindy Crawford, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally really like Cindy Crawford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cindy Crawford right now? On Google Trends Cindy Crawford had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Cindy Crawford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.9. so by that measure, Cindy Crawford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cindy Crawford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cindy Crawford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Cindy Crawford are also searching for these related terms: kaia gerber cindy crawford, cindy crawford daughter, kaia gerber, cindy crawford young, instagram cindy crawford, pete davidson, cindy crawford 2019, cindy crawford pete davidson, cindy crawford age, richard gere, rande gerber, claudia schiffer, cindy crawford net worth, cindy crawford furniture, cindy crawford home, rooms to go cindy crawford, jumanji, cindy crawford meaningful beauty, meaningful beauty, rooms to go, cindy crawford skin care, naomi campbell, cindy crawford sectional, cindy crawford 1996 and cindy crawford height.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cindy Crawford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones