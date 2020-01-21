Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have always appreciated Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.8. so by that measure, Zayn Malik is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: harry styles, zayn malik gigi, zayn malik gigi hadid, harry styles zayn malik, gigi hadid, zayn malik one direction, one direction, liam payne, zayn malik 2019, louis tomlinson, niall horan, zayn malik instagram, zayn malik songs, zayn malik hair, zayn malik age, zayn malik song, justin bieber, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik and gigi, zayn malik height, zayn and gigi, zayn malik and gigi hadid, perrie edwards, zayn malik hairstyle and perrie edwards zayn malik.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones