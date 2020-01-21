What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Ricki Lake, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally really like Ricki Lake, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ricki Lake right now? On Google Trends Ricki Lake had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 4 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 3 six days ago, 3 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 2 three days ago, 2 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 8. If we compare Ricki Lake’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.6. so by that measure, Ricki Lake has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ricki Lake never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ricki Lake has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Ricki Lake are also searching for these related terms: ricki lake husband, ricki lake hairspray, ricki lake show, ricki lake hair, hairspray, ricki lake loss, ricki lake x factor, ricki lake masked singer, ricki lake 2019, ricki lake hair loss, ricki lake net worth, ricky lake, who is ricki lake, louis walsh, rikki lake, ricki lake in hairspray, ricki lake husband died, ricki lake movies, megan mckenna, ricki lake husband how did he die, ricki lake husband dies, ricki lake shaved head, cry baby, ricki lake kids and donny osmond.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ricki Lake, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones