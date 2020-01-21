Hello! I have found some fun facts on Lauren Holly, current as of 2020-01-20. I personally am a big fan of Lauren Holly, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lauren Holly right now? On Google Trends Lauren Holly had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Lauren Holly’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.8. so by that measure, Lauren Holly has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lauren Holly never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lauren Holly has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-20, my research indicates that people searching for Lauren Holly are also searching for these related terms: dumb and dumber, jim carrey, ncis, lauren holly ncis, lauren holly age, dumb and dumber cast, holly hunter, bruce lee, ncis cast, down periscope and lauren holly today.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lauren Holly, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones