What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Alec Baldwin, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally really like Alec Baldwin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alec Baldwin right now? On Google Trends Alec Baldwin had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Alec Baldwin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.8. so by that measure, Alec Baldwin has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alec Baldwin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alec Baldwin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Alec Baldwin are also searching for these related terms: alec baldwin wife, alec baldwin movie, hailey baldwin, alec baldwin roast, snl alec baldwin, snl, alec baldwin trump, alec baldwin movies, beetlejuice, alec baldwin kim basinger, hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin hilaria, young alec baldwin, kim basinger, beetlejuice alec baldwin, alec baldwin brothers, alec baldwin age, baldwin brothers, ireland baldwin, alec baldwin net worth, meryl streep, stephen baldwin, alec baldwin daughter, instagram alec baldwin and roast of alec baldwin.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alec Baldwin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones