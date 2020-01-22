Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Ashley Benson, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have always appreciated Ashley Benson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Benson right now? On Google Trends Ashley Benson had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Ashley Benson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.2. so by that measure, Ashley Benson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Benson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Benson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Benson are also searching for these related terms: cara ashley benson, cara delevingne, ashley benson cara delevingne, cara and ashley benson, cara and ashley, cara delevingne and ashley benson, ashley benson instagram, pretty little liars, ashley benson dating, shay mitchell, lucy hale, margot robbie, christina hendricks, jessica szohr, ashley benson y cara delevingne, who is ashley benson, kristen stewart, pixels, ashley benson pixels, ashley benson married, troian bellisario, ashley benson gay, cara delevingne dating, cara delevigne ashley benson and pll.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Benson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones