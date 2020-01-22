Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jason Bateman, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Bateman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Bateman right now? On Google Trends Jason Bateman had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 77 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 87 four days ago, 76 three days ago, 76 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 98. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jason Bateman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 76.3. so by that measure, Jason Bateman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Bateman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Bateman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Bateman are also searching for these related terms: jason bateman movies, jason bateman hbo, outsider jason bateman, ozark, jason bateman ozark, jason bateman show, the outsider, kirk cameron jason bateman, jason bateman the outsider, kirk cameron, jason bateman netflix, jason bateman series, jason bateman wife, jennifer aniston jason bateman, jennifer aniston, justine bateman, new jason bateman show, ozark season 3, ryan reynolds, jason bateman net worth, the outsider hbo, arrested development, little house on the prairie, jason bateman little house on the prairie and jason bateman tv show.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Bateman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones