Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Brad Paisley, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally am a big fan of Brad Paisley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Paisley right now? On Google Trends Brad Paisley had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 8. If we compare Brad Paisley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.1. so by that measure, Brad Paisley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Paisley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Paisley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Brad Paisley are also searching for these related terms: brad paisley wife, brad paisley special, brad paisley songs, carrie underwood, brad paisley carrie underwood, brad paisley tour, brad paisley christmas, peyton manning brad paisley, peyton manning, kimberly williams-paisley, brad paisley net worth, then brad paisley, is brad paisley married, tim mcgraw, brad paisley show, brad paisley kids, kimberly williams, brad paisley tickets, brad paisley concert, brad paisley christmas special, brad paisley special 2019, who is brad paisley married to, brad paisley height, brad paisley cma awards 2019 and brad paisley tour 2020.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Paisley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones