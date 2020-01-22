What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Miranda Lambert, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Miranda Lambert, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Miranda Lambert right now? On Google Trends Miranda Lambert had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-17 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Miranda Lambert’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.7. so by that measure, Miranda Lambert has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Miranda Lambert never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Miranda Lambert has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Miranda Lambert are also searching for these related terms: blake shelton miranda lambert, blake shelton, miranda lambert husband, miranda lambert lyrics, miranda lambert songs, miranda lambert tour, miranda lambert song, carrie underwood, gwen stefani, miranda lambert and blake shelton, miranda lambert cma, wildcard miranda lambert, miranda lambert age, miranda lambert married, miranda lambert concert, brendan mcloughlin, miranda lambert bluebird, miranda lambert net worth, how old is miranda lambert, miranda lambert wash, miranda lambert tickets, miranda lambert instagram, is miranda lambert married, miranda lambert cma awards and miranda lambert news.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Miranda Lambert, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones